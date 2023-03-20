Alpha Academy Among Teams Announced For Four-Way Tag Match At WWE WrestleMania

There are twelve days until WrestleMania 39, and the cards for the April 1 and 2 supershows are filling up as the Road To WrestleMania nears its conclusion.

Byron Saxton took to Twitter to announce the four teams competing in the men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal-Four-Way Tag Team Match at the "Showcase of the Immortals." Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis will compete against the Street Profits, The Viking Raiders, and the recently-minted tandem Braun Strowman & Ricochet. The match mirrors a women's WrestleMania Showcase that will feature Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez teaming up against three teams that have yet to be determined.

During the announcement, Saxton spoke to Gable about the match, but accidentally used the affected version of Otis' name that sprung out of his relationship with Maximum Male Models, much to Gable's chagrin. Gable says that he got Alpha Academy a spot in the match on his own, hasn't seen Otis all day, and offered a free lesson at the Alpha Academy to Byron Saxton or any WWE viewers that find him. Otis' budding friendship with ma.çé, månsôör, and their manager Maxxine Dupri has put a strain on Alpha Academy, with Otis leaving this past Monday's "Raw" with the group instead of his tag team partner. The situation puts Gable and Otis in a strange position, as it raises the question of whether or not the former "Raw" Tag Team Champions can coexist long enough to make it to WrestleMania 39 next month at SoFi Stadium.