Sting Will Wrestle Trios Tag Team Match On AEW Dynamite

After starting the year off with a bang by teaming with Darby Allin and the legendary Great Muta in Japan, Sting is ready for his next in-ring action of 2023. And just like his match at Pro Wrestling NOAH's Great Muta Final Bye-Bye," the fan-favorite veteran will compete in a trios match alongside his mentee and tag team partner Allin. However, the third member of their team is rather unexpected: the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. Following the events at House Rules, All Elite Wrestling's house show this past weekend, Tony Khan announced that The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian would face off against Allin, Cassidy, and a partner of their choosing after the trio attacked the two fan favorites. In the same tweet, Khan also revealed that the missing piece to this puzzle would be "The Icon." Now, these teams are scheduled to collide on this Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite."

Though he did compete at the special event in Japan to send off Muta ahead of his retirement, this upcoming trios match will mark Sting's first match in AEW since Full Gear in November 2022. At the event in Newark, New Jersey, he and Allin defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a No Disqualification Match that saw the 63-year-old soar over the top rope and onto Lethal and Satnam Singh.

Unfortunately, those memorable moments may soon be coming to an end for the Stinger. Earlier this year, a report indicated that the WWE Hall of Famer's contract is set to expire at some point in 2023. With the culmination of his three-year AEW run, he said, "When it ends, so will his time behind the face paint," although we can't confirm a timetable at the moment.