Grayson Waller Wants To Turn The WWE US Title Into The Australian Championship
As WWE prepares to continue its journey to different countries around the world for premium live events, one of the places that have come up as a future destination has been Australia. It's already home to two major names under the WWE umbrella. The first is Rhea Ripley, and the other is "NXT" star Grayson Waller, who has big plans for when WWE decides to return to his home country.
"The one thought I did have which would be a beautiful thing is if I could win the United States Championship in Australia and convert that championship into the Australian Championship, like that would be a beautiful thing," Waller said, during an interview on the "Roasted Podcast." "Imagine that belt, like I see that American flag and it doesn't excite me, that doesn't rep me. I don't want to have the U.S. belt, I want to turn that into the Australian Championship, that's my plan."
Representing Australia
Despite being very disrespectful to the country he currently works in, Waller mentioned that just having an opportunity to appear on a show in Australia would be a "dream in itself," stating a specific opponent wouldn't matter to him. As someone who grew up watching rugby, cricket, and other sports in different arenas across Australia, Waller said it would be "massive" to just get that experience wrestling in front of fans in his home country. The native of Sydney represents his homeland on a weekly basis on the Tuesday night show, sporting the Australian flag on his entrance gear, saying he does that to show he hasn't left his country behind.
The last time WWE went to Australia for a PLE came in 2018 for Super Show-Down, which was also the only time the company ever held a PLE in the country, with the show being headlined by the last one-on-one match between Triple H and The Undertaker. WWE recently made it a goal to travel outside of the continental U.S. for PLEs, with WWE scheduled to travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico after WrestleMania 39 for Backlash.
