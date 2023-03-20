Grayson Waller Wants To Turn The WWE US Title Into The Australian Championship

Despite being very disrespectful to the country he currently works in, Waller mentioned that just having an opportunity to appear on a show in Australia would be a "dream in itself," stating a specific opponent wouldn't matter to him. As someone who grew up watching rugby, cricket, and other sports in different arenas across Australia, Waller said it would be "massive" to just get that experience wrestling in front of fans in his home country. The native of Sydney represents his homeland on a weekly basis on the Tuesday night show, sporting the Australian flag on his entrance gear, saying he does that to show he hasn't left his country behind.

The last time WWE went to Australia for a PLE came in 2018 for Super Show-Down, which was also the only time the company ever held a PLE in the country, with the show being headlined by the last one-on-one match between Triple H and The Undertaker. WWE recently made it a goal to travel outside of the continental U.S. for PLEs, with WWE scheduled to travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico after WrestleMania 39 for Backlash.

