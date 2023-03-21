The Gunns Try To Balance When They Listen To Dad Billy So They Can Try New Things

Second-generation wrestlers Austin and Colten Gunn, the sons of Billy Gunn, hold the AEW World Tag Team titles and have been one of AEW's more pleasant surprises, turning into a very smooth, professional tag team that works an old-school style like their father than a lot of their rivals in the division.

In an interview on the "Wrestling Perspective Podcast," the brothers discussed how they deal with advice from their dad, a decorated tag team wrestler himself, who was also a well-regarded coach during his time at the WWE Performance Center.

"When you ask if it's hard to listen to my dad, it's not," Colten explained. "Because he's been there [and] done that. He's a [WWE] Hall of Famer. Who better to listen to? And he knows exactly how to push [our] button[s]."

He added that Austin is more likely to get angry and yell at his dad for offering unsolicited advice that conflicts with their own ideas, while he will ask their dad to explain what he did wrong so he can do it properly the next time. "I'm a big proponent of 'if you've been there and done that, I'm gonna listen to what you say,'" he added.

"The funny thing was, when we were working with him, and me and Colten wanted to venture out on our own and try our new ideas, it's kind of hard to listen to him sometimes when he says something won't work," Austin interjected. "He goes 'Hey, listen, I'm just going to explain to you why this might not work, but you can do whatever you want.'"

That kind of wisdom has been on the ball based on how the match went, but at other times not so much, which they used to tie into the current storyline since winning their titles without their father.