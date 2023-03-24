Kurt Angle Thinks The Undertaker Should Have Been 'Undefeated Forever' At WWE WrestleMania

There have been plenty of jaw-dropping moments in wrestling history, but none may be as shocking — or controversial — as when Brock Lesnar pinned The Undertaker to end his historic undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30. Now, another WWE Hall of Famer has come out saying they believe that should have never happened. On "The Kurt Angle Show," the 12-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist said he doesn't think "The Streak" should have ever been broken.

"Undertaker should have retired undefeated [at WrestleMania]," Angle said. "That streak should have been set in stone forever. He should be the only undefeated wrestler from WrestleMania because he went that many years, he went what, 28, 29, 30 years?" Angle did admit that if anybody should have ended Undertaker's unprecedented "Streak," that WWE made the right call by choosing "The Beast" Brock Lesnar.

"I mean, if you're going to have somebody beat him it should be someone as legitimate as Brock Lesnar," Angle said about the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. "But again, I disagree. [Undertaker] should be undefeated, no doubt about it. His legacy should be set in stone as the only undefeated person at WrestleMania that wrestled more than 10 matches, because there are undefeated wrestlers that are 4-0, or 5-0 at WrestleMania but nobody has gone 25-plus matches and went undefeated." Lesnar's clean victory over Undertaker in 2014 solidified his status as one of WWE's most dominant superstars ever, setting the stage for a year-long title reign that only ended via Seth Rollins' famous Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31. "The Beast" also won a rematch with Undertaker at Hell in a Cell 2015, solidifying that his unexpected win over "The Deadman" was no fluke.

