Booker T Doesn't Expect Bray Wyatt Vs. Bobby Lashley To Happen At WWE WrestleMania

Prior to WWE Elimination Chamber in February, Bray Wyatt announced he wanted to face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Lashley ended up scoring the win via disqualification, which put in motion Wyatt vs. Lashley for the first time ever. As of late, though, Wyatt has been strangely absent and is reportedly dealing with "a physical issue." With less than two weeks until WWE's biggest event of the year, it remains to be seen if that bout will still happen.

During the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T discussed the potential Wyatt vs. Lashley match and his doubts surrounding it.

"Something with that thing is off, man, but then again, I don't know," Booker T said. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer noted that Wyatt's situation seems to be "up in the air" after conflicting reports on why he's currently absent. He then admitted that he was wrong about thinking Wyatt was going to come back and compete as "a regular guy" while also evaluating the difficulty of trying to be "regular" after The Fiend gimmick.

When asked if he thinks Wyatt vs. Lashley will actually take place at WrestleMania 39, Booker T responded, "I'm thinking no also. Who wins that match? What do we get out of that match? Who benefits from that match?" Later, he discussed how Wyatt wrestled the most when he was with The Wyatt Family. Nowadays, he believes people come to events or tune in to see Wyatt the character as opposed to Wyatt the wrestler. "I think Bray Wyatt is in a sticky situation, a slippery slope," Booker T added.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.