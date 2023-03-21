WWE A&E Block Featuring Saraya Gets Worst Rating Of The Season Against March Madness

WWE's three-hour block of documentary programming on A&E did not fare well against NCAA's March Madness on Sunday.

Straying away from the usual two-hour "WWE Legends Biography" format, WWE aired two one-hour episodes this week. In the 8 p.m. timeslot, a bio aired on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler. Wrestlenomics reports that episode drew an average 350,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, the doc pulled a 0.11 rating with 143,000 viewers tuned in. It ranked #38 in the demo for cable originals and #67 in broadcast primetime, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Former WWE star Paige (a.k.a. Saraya) was the subject of the episode that aired at 9 p.m. Viewership dropped for that hour with an average 297,000 viewers, which included 130,000 in the 18-49 demo for a 0.10 rating. It ranked #40 in the demo for cable originals and #67 in primetime. Current AEW talent Saraya and Renee Paquette were featured as the documentary was filmed before they signed with the company.

Rounding out the block at 10 p.m. was a "WWE Rivals" episode focusing on Trish Stratus vs. Lita. Viewership dipped again with an average 271,000 viewers tuning in, which included 143,000 in the 18-49 demo for a 0.11 rating, similar to Lawler's episode. It ranked #37 among cable originals in the demo and #66 in primetime.

All viewership numbers marked new lows for this season, which started on February 19. Last week's "Biography" on Kane was previously the lowest with 383,000 viewers, while "Rivals" covering Triple H vs. Batista drew 287,000. NCAA college basketball tournament action dominated the top ranks on Sunday with coverage on several channels including CBC, TruTV, TBS, and TNT.