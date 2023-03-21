Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On Referee Reportedly Getting WWE HOF Induction This Year

It was reported this week that a referee is set to be inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame for the first time. During his latest "Reffin Rant," former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas made it clear that he believes they "should be recognized for their talents of helping the talent tell their stories."

While it has not been confirmed by WWE that a referee will be an inductee this year, it is something people in the industry have been pushing to see take place. Korderas is a name that has been brought up in that discussion due to his service to the business, but he gave nothing away as to whether he knows if an official is being inducted. Due to their importance in aiding the story and keeping people safe, referees being inducted would be a positive step for the Hall Of Fame.

"Without the referee, the talent can't tell their story," he said. "It's a very integral part of the match and it's good that they get recognized."

Former WWE and NWA referee Teddy Long is in the WWE Hall of Fame, but as Korderas noted, Long, who is most known for playing an authority figure on WWE television, was inducted for "being multi-faceted" rather than specifically as a referee. Korderas believes there are plenty of good choices for the first referee to be inducted, and he congratulated whoever it is.

So far, three names have been confirmed for the Hall of Fame class of 2023, with Rey Mysterio set to be the headliner. The Great Muta also will be inducted, while the late Andy Kaufman will enter the celebrity wing. Another rumored name is Stacy Keibler.

