SANADA Wins New Japan Cup, Challenges Okada To Meet Him In The Ring

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its New Japan Cup finals on March 21 in Niigata, Japan, where SANADA and David Finlay battled it out in the main event to determine this year's winner. After a 20-minute match, SANADA emerged victorious to win the New Japan Cup for the first time. Following his win, SANADA called out Kazuchika Okada as the two will face off for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Sakura Genesis on Saturday, April 8.

SANADA had a newsworthy road to winning the cup as he defeated Taichi, KENTA, Tetsuya Naito, and Mark Davis to get to the finals. Following his quarterfinals match against fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate Naito, SANADA shockingly left LIJ in favor of joining Just Five Guys, consisting of Taichi, Taka Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki. SANADA was then slated to face Will Ospreay in the semifinals, however an injury led to Davis advancing in his place.

Okada and SANADA will renew their rivalry in a few weeks as SANADA has never held the IWGP World title before, but has challenged Okada for it on three occasions throughout 2018 and 2019. SANADA also came up short to Okada in the 2019 New Japan Cup finals, making this year's tournament win a first for his career.

Until his recent transition to Just Five Guys, the 35-year-old had been a member of LIJ since his arrival in 2016. During his time with LIJ, SANADA became a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and three-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion. He also held the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship once.