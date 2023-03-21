Big Damo, Fka Killian Dain, Refuses To Rule Out Sanity Returning To WWE

WWE has brought back many former talents during the past year, which has led to question marks concerning Sanity being reformed on the main roster under Triple H's leadership. While Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) refused to rule that out, he did tell "The Ten Count" that he's focusing on other things right now.

"Right now I'm focused on what I'm doing, I'm focused on Progress Wrestling, I'm focusing on everywhere I'm going because I get to choose my own path right now," he said. "I get to choose whatever I want to do, I'm not beholden to anybody." Reports that Eric Young is set for a WWE return led to further speculation about Sanity, and Damo admitted, "it would be a conversation we could have." However, the former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion is still wary due to his previous experience with the company.

"They let me go once before, so I don't trust them," he said. "I don't wake up every morning hoping for that call because they had me there, I had the time of my life, I got to wrestle some of the best in the world ... have some of the best experiences of my life, but they ended that for their reasons." Damo recently reunited with former Sanity member Axel Tischer, allowing fans to see glimpses of the group when they team up. However, a big benefit of being away from WWE for Damo has been the ability to go back home and see family. "The realization that everybody is getting older and those opportunities are going to come a lot less," he said. "So being able to pick and choose my own path has been incredible."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ten Count" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.