Former WWE Stars Killian Dain And Alexander Wolfe Reunite In PROGRESS Wrestling

For many wrestling fans, it's been a minute since hearing any major developments about former WWE talent Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. Suffice it to say, the pair certainly out themselves back on the wrestling radar over the weekend when the duo met up in the ring for the first time in a couple of years.

Following a loss to Ricky Knight Jr. at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 151: When The Man Comes Around, Dain — now going by the name Big Damo — was greeted by Wolfe, operating under the moniker Axel Tischer. "Axel Tischer has made his way to the ring to congratulate Big Damo on all the success he has had recently," PROGRESS tweeted. "And just like that SAnitY have reunited at PROGRESS Wrestling!"

Wolfe and Dain were both part of the stable Sanity, comprised of Nikki Cross, Sawyer Fulton, and the group's leader, Eric Young, alongside themselves. While making a name for themselves in 'NXT,' the group faltered once called up to the main roster, ultimately dissolving not long after. Cross remains the only member of the group still active in WWE. Young reportedly is set to return to WWE in some capacity but, at this point, his role remains undetermined.

Ironically, Wolfe's last match in WWE was a losing effort against Dain on "NXT," before he was released the following day in May 2021. Wolfe has managed to work Europe's independent circuit since. Dain himself was released in June 2021; he has split time between the U.S. and various European countries most notably wrestling on "AEW Rampage" in May 2022, losing to Shawn Spears.