Bianca Belair, Logan Paul To Appear On New Season Of Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart's streaming talk show "Cold As Balls" is not the usual celebrity interview fare. Instead, it features both Hart and his guest sitting in ice baths throughout the conversation. He's no stranger to having pro wrestlers take part, with past episodes featuring Mercedes Mone, The Undertaker, and The Bella Twins, and for the new season that launched on Tuesday, he's interviewing two more WWE talents. Hart's wrestling-related guests are "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and part-time special celebrity attraction Logan Paul.

"It has been amazing to see the overwhelming love for "Cold as Balls" over the past seven seasons," said Hart in a press release. "I am looking forward to diving in with a whole new set of sports figures to bring our audiences more laughs, more perspective, and maybe even some tears for what is sure to be one of our best seasons yet." Besides Belair and Paul, the full guest list for season eight is as follows:

Basketball Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Australian Olympic snowboarder Scotty James

New England Patriots icon Julian Edelman

Los Angeles Sparks power forward Chiney Ogwumike

Belair is set to defend her title against women's Elimination Chamber winner Asuka at WrestleMania 39, while Paul will battle Seth Rollins in a grudge match during WWE's two-night annual live spectacular, one that traces back to Paul costing Rollins victories in both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.