Samoa Joe To Defend TV Title This Week Against ROH Veteran Cheeseburger

This Thursday brings fans the rebooted ROH's fourth weekly TV show for Honor Club subscribers, and based on what the promotion has tweeted, the show will consist of the remaining 10 matches from last month's tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Unless there are more ROH matches filmed at AEW tapings in the next week or so, this will be the last episode of original content to air before the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on March 31. Headlining this week's show is an ROH World TV Championship match, as Samoa Joe defends against longtime ROH mainstay Cheeseburger.

"A match I've wanted my entire life, a title I've wanted my entire career," Cheeseburger tweeted. "I'm back in my home and I'm stepping up to challenge the champ." While Cheeseburger was generally booked at the prelim level in ROH, he's always been fairly popular among not just ROH fans, but also fellow pro wrestlers, with WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger taking a shine to him and mentoring him as part of NJPW's relationship with ROH. An assistant trainer at the now defunct ROH Dojo wrestling school, he took over its Bristol, Pennsylvania location in 2018, renaming it the Worldwide Dojo.

The full lineup for Thursday's edition of ROH TV on Honor Club is as follows: