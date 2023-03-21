Trish Stratus Has A Stern Message Tor Damage CTRL Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania Match

The anticipation for WrestleMania 39 continues to grow, and so does the tension between the two teams involved in the upcoming six-woman tag team match. WWE Hall Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are set for a generational clash when they team up with Becky Lynch to face Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) on the grand stage, but as their battle draws closer, Stratus has delivered a stern message to her opposition.

"We're from the Attitude Era, b*tches," Stratus told Vibe 105 Sports.

Stratus and Lita, of course, served as focal figures in the women's division throughout the latter half of WWE's Attitude Era and into the Ruthless Aggression period. Initially brought up as a part of The Godfather's Ho-Train in 1999, Lita resurfaced on WWE programming in February 2000 alongside Essa Rios. Stratus followed shortly after, making her debut as a manager for Test and Albert. From their humble beginnings, Stratus and Lita soon transformed themselves into megastars. As they each racked up multiple reigns with the WWE Women's Championship, Stratus and Lita continued to push the barriers of women's wrestling, becoming the first women to ever main event an episode of "Raw." Now, the two will reunite to take a swing at three of today's top stars.

"The unique thing about this match is you have this generational thing happening, right? So, you have the past, present, and the future represented," Stratus said. "You have Lita and I from the past. You have Becky and Bayley from the present, and you have the future in Dakota and IYO. So, I think that dynamic is so interesting."

