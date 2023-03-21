YouTuber Lele Pons Says She Turned Down Huge Offer From WWE

YouTuber Lele Pons was a guest on the latest episode of Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast and revealed that she recently turned down a contract offer from WWE. The conversation started after Pons was talking about her and Paul's past with the defunct social media platform Vine and their stunts. Paul mentioned that Pons should do WWE now and be his tag team partner.

"I'm not kidding they reached out to me, like to Johnny, and they were like, 'She has to do it' and I was like – if anything happens in my career like there's a scandal or something like that, I'm just gonna go that route," said Pons. "That's why I – I got it from you."

After her husband, rapper Guaynaa said that WWE was offering Pons $20 million, she explained why she didn't take it. Pons noted that it is what it is and that it takes a lot of energy. She also wants to be "mentally prepared" and doesn't like confrontation. Paul, on the other hand, doesn't mind confrontation. He's set to face his current on-screen rival Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 39. According to the latest betting odds, Rollins is the favorite to win. The two have been feuding since Paul eliminated Rollins during the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. Since then they have been going back and forth on "Raw," with Paul knocking out Rollins on this past Monday's episode.

