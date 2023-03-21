Nia Jax Would Consider A Future With AEW

Following her release from WWE in November 2021, former "Raw" Women's Champion Nia Jax spent more than a year away from the ring. This past January, the "Irresistible Force" made her grand return, entering the 2023 women's Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant. Jax's resurgence turned out to be short-lived as 11 other competitors worked together to eliminate Jax in less than two minutes. Following her appearance, WWE unveiled a new t-shirt for Jax, leading many people to believe her return to the company may be permanent. For now, though, it appears to be more of a one-off, as Jax has yet to appear in WWE since then. With her WWE future certain, Jax was recently asked if she'd consider joining another company, specifically, All Elite Wrestling.

"I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would," Jax explained during her appearance on a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing.

Jax continued on to mention she's developed a close friendship with recent AEW signee Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE), and she enjoys seeing the work she's done thus far in the company.

"I just recently met Nyla Rose," Jax added.

Rose and Marina Shafir have formed a successful tag team partnership that's been featured frequently on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation." Rose herself is also a former champion, becoming the second-ever AEW Women's Champion in history after dethroning Riho in December 2020.

"It would be kind of cool [to join AEW]," Nia Jax said. "I think it would add something different."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit K&S Wrestlefest with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.