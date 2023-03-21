Tony Khan Announces Adam Cole Segment For AEW Dynamite

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on Tuesday via Twitter a new segment with Adam Cole for the March 22 episode of "Dynamite." Cole will be chatting ahead of his return match on the March 29 episode of "Dynamite." As of this writing, his opponent has not been revealed yet. Khan also noted in his tweet about the upcoming reality series, "AEW All Access" and how it will be featuring Cole's path to recovery and his "amazing comeback." The premiere episode will also be airing on March 29 after "Dynamite."

Cole has not stepped in the ring since his match at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he was in an IWGP World Heavyweight Title four-way match long with then champion Jay White, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada. White ended up retaining the title. During the four-way match, Cole suffered what was described as a "very serious concussion."

Along with Cole's segment, Kenny Omega is set to face El Hijo del Vikingo, FTW Champion Hook will face Stokley Hathaway in a "no disqualification" match, The Outcasts' Toni Storm will face Skye Blue, Stu Grayson will have his first AEW singles match against The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and Sting will face Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade. There is also a title match set for Wednesday night's episode. The AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns (Colten and Austin) will defend their titles against Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin).