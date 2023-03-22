Johnny Gargano Wants Big Stipulation Added To Match At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

During Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," things got heated between Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller. The two are set to face each other on April 1 at the next WWE "NXT" premium live event, Stand & Deliver, and Gargano made it clear that he wants to have an Unsanctioned match.

During the promo, Waller revealed the only way that he would sign the contract was if Gargano gave the contract to his "best buddy" Vic Joseph next week and Gargano can't be anywhere in the arena.

On last week's episode of "NXT," it was Vic Joseph who was the one that told Gargano that Waller was live streaming outside his and Candice LeRae's house. Gargano got a chance to attack Waller at his home, but Waller went as far as posting a photo of Gargano and LeRae's son crying because of the fight.

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels had picked Gargano as Waller's opponent. Waller had been feuding with Michaels and wanted to face the Hall of Famer at the Stand & Deliver premium live event on April 1. Gargano and Waller's history goes back to December 2021, when Waller attacked Gargano from behind while the former "NXT" Champion was giving his farewell speech in "NXT."

It's safe to say that Stand & Deliver has a stacked card already, with several titles on the line, including Bron Breakker's "NXT" title. According to the latest betting odds on BetOnline.com, Gargano is the favorite to win the match.