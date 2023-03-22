Saraya Says Former WWE Diva Alicia Fox 'Deserves Her Flowers'

Though the Divas Era didn't spawn too many five-star matches, standout performers still survived and thrived in WWE during that time. Former WWE Divas Champions such as Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, AJ Lee, and the newly rechristened Garcia Twins, blazed trails for the women's evolution in WWE by pushing boundaries and becoming all-time greats.

However, few competitors made their way through the WWE women's division over the years that were as entertaining as Alicia Fox. Some fans continue to wrongfully make the "Total Divas" star the butt of jokes to this day, but she earned the distinction of becoming the first and only black WWE Divas Champion. And now, her fellow E! Network reality television co-star and former foe Saraya is demanding that Fox gets the proper respect that she deserves.

The leader of AEW's Outcasts recently retweeted a clip compilation of a match from her days as Paige where she competed against Fox. The original poster highlighted Fox's brutality, but Saraya pointed out that it only looked so bad because her opponent was so good. "Her stuff looks incredible," she said. "But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn't get nearly enough love."

Despite the omission of her patented scissor kick, which WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has praised time and time again, you could see Fox breaking out incredible tilt-a-whirl backbreakers and a picture-perfect Northern Lights suplex in the video. Though she typically didn't have much time to show off what she could do in the ring, whether it was with a bold hat or a brutal move, the WWE legend certainly made the most of the time she spent on TV whenever she got it.