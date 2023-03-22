Dax Harwood Warns Against Trusting Wrestling Journalists, Comments On Podcast Backlash

Darby Allin called out certain members of the AEW roster on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" for complaining on social media and wanting out of their contracts with the company. FTR's Dax Harwood recently discussed how wrestling journalists pick up information regarding AEW talent who are allegedly kicking up a fuss.

"The people that are telling them, they're the ones who are spinning the story," Harwood said on the "FTR with Dax" podcast. "These people don't see it firsthand. They don't know if I've complained. They don't know what happened with CM Punk and The Elite. They don't really know, right? ... They only know what they've been told, and the people that tell them are the exact same people that tell them everything all the time, and they tell them that with their own agenda in mind."

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion opened up about an instance where reports emerged that everybody was upset with him following the first episode of his podcast about CM Punk. Harwood knew precisely how the journalists got their hands on that information.

"One individual went into the locker room and openly said, 'I can't believe he's talking about that. I can't believe he's saying that. I can't believe he's doing that,' Harwood said. "That same individual went to the dirt sheets, and I know it for a fact, went to the dirt sheets and said, 'I can't believe he's saying that. Everybody is upset with him.' Because they want that narrative out there."

