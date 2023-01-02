Backstage Reaction To Dax Harwood's Podcast On CM Punk Revealed

The new "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast is reportedly getting some strong reactions from inside the AEW locker room, and according to Wrestling Observer Radio, they are not very favorable. The first episode of "FTR" featured the topic of CM Punk. Harwood is a close friend of Punk's, and expressed a desire to have the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion back in the company following the "Brawl Out" incident. According to WOR, a lot of people backstage at AEW were not happy with what was said by Harwood during the episode.

WOR's Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW should have a team meeting on Wednesday in Seattle before "AEW Dynamite," stating that the locker room is not on the same page, and that tension could fester further if the division is not addressed outright. He added that they need to air everything out, and even said he suggested doing the same back in March and two weeks before All Out.

The AEW locker room did seem like it was on the same page after Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley took the roles of locker room leaders as the trio helped to smooth matters over following "Brawl Out." However, when Harwood was asked about the infamous incident on the podcast, he said that it seemed like people were only getting a portion of the story of what went down that night between Punk and The Elite. Harwood was not involved in the backstage fight, but was FaceTimed by Punk afterwards.