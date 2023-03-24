Mark Henry Says Cody Rhodes Is The Main Reason To Watch WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is just days away from challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" has been a key fixture on "WWE Raw" since he returned from injury and won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble in January. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that Rhodes is the "main reason" why the three-hour red-branded show has become more watchable in recent weeks.

"That's saying a lot when you got Roman Reigns, you know, on the ballot," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "I mean, there's a load of talent that we're seeing that this guy is taking precedence over, and that means something. Like, he moves the needle, and he's everything now that is kind of looked at in the office as somebody that can carry the load."

Rhodes recently made it clear that if he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, then he wants to wrestle as often as possible, which would give "Raw" a huge boost by having a world champion appearing and performing regularly. Henry thinks that the Stamford-based promotion needs to keep presenting Rhodes as an elite player on WWE programming.

"He's the suit-wearing, professionally polished personified thing that Vince [McMahon] loves so much," Henry said. "As well as, why would you bring in somebody with the aura of Cody Rhodes, where he came from in that company [AEW], and not push that guy to the moon? If you don't, it's a bad investment."



