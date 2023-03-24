Mike Chioda Names Carlito As The One Guy He Was Shocked Never Returned To WWE

Carlito's WWE run came to an end in 2010 when he was released from the company, and since then he has only made a couple of appearances for WWE. However, Carlito remains active, and during the latest "Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official said he "was shocked they didn't bring him back and do something with him."

Carlio had a successful run with the company, holding both the United States and Intercontinental titles and winning tag team gold alongside Primo twice. He made a return to WWE in 2021 as a surprise Royal Rumble participant, and that led to a match on the ensuing episode of "WWE Raw." He wasn't re-signed, although Chioda believes Carlito was offered a deal.

"Just recently about a year or two ago, Carlito was supposed to come back and do something but they wanted to give him this sh*tty ass contract or whatever," he said. "I didn't understand what was going on, and Carlito looks phenomenal and things went sour and Carlito never came back."

Carlito isn't the only former WWE Superstar Chioda believes should be given another opportunity in the company, as he also named Chris Masters as someone he believes deserves another run. "The Masterpiece" had been pushing to make his return at the latest Royal Rumble, as he hoped to have a moment with Bobby Lashley, but that never ended up taking place.

"I'd like to see him go back," Chioda said. "Hopefully they pull him back and do something. They give everybody else a chance."



