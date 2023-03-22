Okada Vs. SANADA, Three Other Matches Set For NJPW Sakura Genesis

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on Saturday, April 8, with Sakura Genesis emanating from Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo. Following the conclusion of this year's New Japan Cup, we now know the first five matches have been confirmed.

The Sakura Genesis main event will see Kazuchika Okada defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the 2023 New Japan Cup winner SANADA. The two have crossed paths recently in several tag team matches between CHAOS and LIJ, but they haven't had a singles match since October 2021 during the G1 Climax. SANADA has challenged Okada for the world title in the past but has not been able to win it yet.

Hiromu Takahashi will put the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship on the line against Robbie Eagles after a successful defense against Lio Rush. Aussie Open will look to capture their first IWGP Tag Team Championship when they challenge Bishamon's Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI in a rematch from the 2022 World Tag League finals where Bishamon proved victorious. Another title match will feature NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defending against Shota Umino. The two recently met in the second round of the New Japan Cup where Umino pulled out the victory to advance.

NJPW has also announced a six-man tag team bout for the event's undercard pitting Bullet Club's KENTA, David Finlay, and El Phantasmo against former members Hikuleo and Tama Tonga, who will be teaming with Master Wato. More match announcements for Sakura Genesis will be made in the weeks to come.