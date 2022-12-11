Former IWGP Tag Team Champions Advance To Finals Of NJPW World Tag League

NJPW's final major tournaments of the year are coming to an end on December 14 when both World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League conclude in Sendai, Japan. While the finalists for the Junior side of things were decided on December 10 in Ehime, the heavyweights took centerstage on December 11 in Hyogo to determine their top point scorers heading into the final event.

The magic number was 14 points for World Tag League hopefuls, as Aussie Open received a bye on the final night, sitting atop the table with their fate in the hands of EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi. The House of Torture duo faced SANADA and Tetsuya Naito of Los Ingobernables de Japon, the primary threat to Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher's hopes of making it to the finals. Luckily for them, House of Torture used their unruly tactics to defeat LIJ, pushing the Australian duo through to the finals.

Then it was time for the Bishamon duo of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI to battle their former CHAOS stablemate "Mad" Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste of The Mighty Don't Kneel. Haste and Nicholls had a strong showing in their first Japanese tag tournament since Pro Wrestling NOAH's Global Tag League 2015. However, Bishamon prevented an all-Austrailan final, as Nicholls fell to Goto, sending the former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions through to the World Tag League Finals.

While Bishamon has more results in NJPW proper, Aussie Open seem destined to win their first World Tag League. The former NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions called their shot against FTR at NJPW Battle Autumn 2022, proclaiming they will win the tournament and meet them at Wrestle Kingdom 17. If they do, it will be a rematch of their critically acclaimed bout at Royal Quest II.