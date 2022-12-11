CHAOS Set To Clash With Bullet Club In NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Finals

The joint NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League Tour will come to an end this week as the stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling head to Sendai to determine the best tag team in both the heavyweight and junior-heavyweight divisions. For the juniors, the final night of block action took place on December 10 in Ehime and determined the two finalist tag teams who will face off in Sendai on the 14th.

With five teams still in contention heading into the penultimate night of the Super Jr. Tag League, the field slimmed down to just four after SAUCEHEARTS lost their pivotal match against DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru of Suzuki-Gun. Then, it was down to the two main event matches, as Lio Rush and YOH represented CHAOS to face off against BUSHI and newly-minted LIJ member Titán.

A frequent feature of America's "NJPW Strong," Lio Rush has enjoyed a successful first tour with New Japan proper, taking only two indirect losses alongside YOH as a part of their newly formed tag team throughout the tournament. That's why it came as little surprise that "The Man of the Hour" and YOH walked out victorious against their masked adversaries and looked on to the main event to see who would join them in the finals.