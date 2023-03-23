Wrestling Seamstress Sandra Gray Talks Iconic Scott Hall Design And Its Inspiration For MJF

The NWO is undoubtedly one of the greatest factions in pro wrestling history, and there are some unsung heroes when it comes to the group having such an iconic look. Sandra Gray, the former head seamstress for WWE who now holds the same position in AEW, got her start in WCW and was asked on the "A2theK" podcast about some of her best work in the business.

"One of my most iconic outfits was [when] WCW was doing the blood drip thing for Scott Hall back in the day, and I'd never liked that outfit because looking back now, there was not internet to go to," she said. "I couldn't Google what the drips looked like or anything, so I had to just get what I thought it looked like." Even though she was unsure of how it would turn out, Gray had created the look that became synonymous with Hall, as he, Kevin Nash and Hollywood Hogan took over WCW with the NWO.

"I had no clue that it would become so iconic, and we're still recreating that same exact look today that I didn't think looked like blood, but I guess it looked like blood to somebody," she said, noting that she drew it all out on a piece of paper.

Gray's design made a lasting impression on AEW World Champion MJF. She recalled a conversation she had with him about it.

"We were talking about robes and stuff like that and he mentioned that he wanted to eventually do something like the blood drips from Scott Hall," Gray said. "Now, he had no idea, but I'm listening to him talk and I'm like, 'You know I was the one that created that look right?' He was very, very surprised that I had done that."

Gray said what she likes most about creating attire for MJF is the challenge it presents because of the unusual color combinations he requests. She said she thinks she's been able to pull it off thus far. "I don't think he's hated anything," she said.



"If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "A2theK" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.