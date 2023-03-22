Spoilers From Next Week's Pre-Taped WWE NXT Reveal Full Card For Stand & Deliver

Next Tuesday night, "NXT" will reveal the full card for its upcoming Stand & Deliver event on April 1 in Los Angeles. According to PWInsider.com, "NXT" will announce the remaining slots for the seven-match live event with its go-home show next week.

The event, which takes place one day before WWE's two-night WrestleMania 39 event kicks off, will happen at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Fans already know that Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes will headline the show with a match for Breakker's "NXT" Championship; Fallon Henley and Kiana James will take on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship; and former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano will make his return for a grudge match with Grayson Waller.

PWInsider.com reported that Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, and Indi Hartwell will square off in a five-way ladder match for the vacant "NXT" Women's Championship; and "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee will take on newcomer Dragon Lee, Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh, and Axiom in a title match.

Also, "NXT" Tag Team Champions Gallus will defend its title against The Creed Brothers and Tony D'Angelo and Stacks in a triple threat match. Meanwhile, The Schism will take on Chase U and Tyler Bate in a "winner gets the school" match between the rival factions.