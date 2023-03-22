Gallus Will Defend WWE NXT Tag Titles In Triple Threat Match At Stand & Deliver

Gallus will defend their "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship in a three-way match against The Creed Brothers and The Family at Stand & Deliver.

The match was set up on last night's show where Wolfgang and Mark Coffey were seen drinking in "Big Daddy's Bar" until The Creed Brothers interrupted them. The confrontation led to a game of pool, which Gallus won handily. However, a subsequent game of darts was won by The Creed Brothers, which meant the two teams were in a tie-breaker situation. To settle the score, Creed Brothers proceeded to challenge Gallus to a tag title bout at Stand & Deliver. Just as Gallus accepted the challenge, Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo of The Family butted in, declaring their intentions to pursue the "NXT" tag titles.

"The next round is on The Don and The Underboss. We got business to discuss," D'Angelo said.

The three teams then went back into "Big Daddy's Bar" for several more drinks and games of pool. Eventually, an inebriated Wolfgang promised to "continue the fun" at Stand & Deliver as the segment came to a close.

WWE subsequently confirmed Gallus' title defense for Stand & Deliver. The confirmed line-up for next Saturday's premium live event includes Carmelo Hayes vs. "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in an Unsanctioned Match, The Schism vs. Tyler Bate & Chase U, Wes Lee defending his North American Championship in a Fatal 5 Way, and Fallon Henley & Kiana James defending their Women's Tag Team Titles against Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre. Also, a ladder match will be held to crown a new "NXT" Women's Champion after Roxanne Perez vacated her title due to a storyline injury.