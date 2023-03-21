Tiffany Stratton And Lyra Valkyria Qualify For WWE NXT Women's Title Ladder Match

Two more competitors have qualified for the upcoming "WWE NXT" Women's Championship ladder match slated for Stand & Deliver. On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria became the next pair of women to solidify their entry in the championship bout. Stratton defeated Indi Hartwell, and Valkyria scored a victory over Ivy Nile to pave her way into the event. With their respective wins, Stratton and Valkyria become the third and fourth women to claim their spots in the title match, joining Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin, who qualified last week.

Now, only one spot remains open. As announced by WWE, a "last chance" triple threat match will take place next week to determine the final competitor in the ladder match. Amongst the three competing will be Hartwell and Nile — who lost their initial qualifiers Tuesday night — and Sol Ruca, who ate defeat from Stark in her first attempt.

As WWE seems poised to crown a new "NXT" Women's Champion, it appears that reigning champion Roxanne Perez may be back in time for Stand & Deliver on April 1. A recent report from "Wrestling Observer Radio" noted that Perez had been cleared to resume in-ring action, but as of this writing, WWE has yet to provide an additional update on Perez's medical status. Per Fightful, though, the ongoing questioning around Perez's health status is all a part of a scripted story. Perez herself added to the uncertainty with a post on Twitter Tuesday night. All this began when Perez "collapsed" in the ring following a successful title defense against Meiko Satomura on the March 7 episode of "NXT."