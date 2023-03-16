Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Roxanne Perez Situation In WWE NXT

Last week on the "WWE NXT" Roadblock special, "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title against Meiko Satomura. Following the momentous victory, Perez suddenly collapsed, and WWE have been providing updates ever since, including when she was discharged last Friday night. While the injury gives every indication of being storyline, separate outlets are reporting conflicting things as to its legitimacy.

Today on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the situation was vague and that hopefully nothing is wrong, but there might be. He also suggested that until they know what the situation is, WWE has to be vague about it. However, Fightful Select were a lot more direct, reporting that Perez is fine and that her "injury" is and always has been for storyline purposes. It should be noted that WWE has not shied away from discussions or replays of the incident on "NXT" programming, which would suggest it is kayfabe.

In perhaps continuing with said storyline, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced this week that with Perez's health in question, "NXT" needed to take steps to potentially crown a new women's champion at Stand and Deliver, beginning with a series of qualifying matches this past Tuesday. "With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a New NXT Women's Champion," he tweeted

Tuesday night's "NXT" saw both Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin qualify for the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, which is slated for April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Perez, meanwhile, has held her title since defeating Mandy Rose on the December 13 episode of "NXT."