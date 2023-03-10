WWE Provides Update On NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

This past Tuesday night at "WWE NXT" Roadblock, "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title against the legendary Meiko Satomura. Following the bout, though, and shortly after Satomura handed her the championship, Perez suddenly "collapsed" to the mat. Medical officials, referees, Shawn Michaels, and even Booker T rushed to the ring to check on her. The last thing viewers saw was Perez being taken away on a stretcher to an ambulance backstage. Now, WWE has provided a further positive update on the champion.

"Update: Roxanne Perez has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home resting," WWE tweeted.

WWE's first update Tuesday night simply stated that she'd be kept in the hospital overnight for further testing. So while the latest announcement is certainly progress, it's also worth monitoring whether or not she'll be competing at the "NXT" Stand and Deliver event on Saturday, April 1. Thus far, only two matches have been announced for the big show. Johnny Gargano will make his in-ring return to "NXT" to take on the man who brutally attacked him before he left WWE in 2021, Grayson Waller. Also, Carmelo Hayes is set to challenge "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.

Perez has been "NXT" Women's Champion since December 13, when she dethroned Mandy Rose, ending her 500-plus day reign and becoming the developmental brand's youngest-ever women's champion in the process. Perez has successfully defended it five times since, including Tuesday's contest against Satomura. While the bout itself lasted nearly 14 minutes, vignettes leading up to their showdown showed the champ putting herself through very rigorous workouts.