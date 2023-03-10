Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano Slight Favorites To Win At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

There are so many shows coming up on WrestleMania weekend, between independent shows and WrestleMania itself, that it's almost hard to keep track of everything that's going on. It's also easy to forget that NXT will be featured that weekend, with their Stand & Deliver show scheduled to take place on April 1 prior to Night One of WrestleMania 39. And even though only two matches have been announced, BetOnline already has odds out for the show, and they're odds that may surprise people.

NXT Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes -180 (5/9)

Bron Breakker (c) +140 (7/5)

Singles Match

Johnny Gargano -160 (5/8)

Grayson Waller +120 (6/5)

The most notable thing to come from these odds is the suggestion that Bron Breakker's near year long title reign, the second of his career, could be coming to an end. Though not by much, Carmelo Hayes is favored to defeat Breakker and claim the NXT Championship for the first time. If that were to pass, it would be Breakker's first loss in a singles match since May 2022, when he lost to Duke Hudson via DQ.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano is also only a slight favorite to win his first match back in NXT since December 2021, as he defends the honor of one Shawn Michaels against Grayson Waller. The match will also serve as a coda to Gargano's final days in NXT, which saw Waller attack him and lay him out, writing Gargano off until he returned to WWE in the Summer of 2022.