Roxanne Perez Shares Message With Fans Amid Murky WWE NXT Status

It's been two weeks since "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez mysteriously "collapsed" after her successful title defense against Meiko Satomura at the Roadblock special, a clear homage to the November 1995 angle where "NXT" booker Shawn Michaels collapsed during a match with Owen Hart due to what was claimed to be post-concussion syndrome. There have been conflicting reports as to whether this was a cover for any kind of real-life health issue, and WWE has been building to a ladder match for the title at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, but officially, Perez is still champion. On Tuesday, hours after Dave Meltzer reported that Perez was cleared to return from whatever was keeping her on the sidelines, she shared an update on Twitter.

"I can't thank the @WWENXT Universe enough for all the thoughts and prayers over the past two weeks," she wrote in the presumably in-character tweet. "The outpouring of support fills my heart. I wish I had better news, but the doctors are saying we're no closer to finding out what happened to me at RoadBlock. I'm very frustrated, but I promise I'll be back, stronger than ever, but I just don't know when!"

Perez —as Rok-C — was the first wrestler to hold the rebranded Ring of Honor Women's World Championship, winning a tournament final in September 2021. After Sinclair Broadcasting announced the restructuring of ROH shortly thereafter and offered releases to all contracted talent, she took them up on it and dropped the title to Deonna Purrazzo before jumping to WWE. Perez has held both women's titles on the "NXT" brand, winning the singles title from the departing Mandy Rose in December and briefly holding the tag titles with Cora Jade in between them defeating Toxic Attraction and Jade turning heel in July.