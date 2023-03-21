Roxanne Perez Reportedly 'Cleared' To Return To Action In WWE NXT

Roxanne Perez is good to go, according to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Meltzer revealed on the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that the "NXT" Women's Champion is cleared to return to action. Perez had a memorable match against Meiko Satomura at WWE Roadblock on March 7, but the champ collapsed in the ring following her victory.

There have been conflicting reports about Perez's health status. Last week, Meltzer noted that the situation was vague, saying "hopefully nothing is wrong." "NXT" aired a video of Dr. Warren Becker updating fans on the status of Perez, saying that while she is in good condition, there is nothing definitive as to what caused her to collapse, and he did not provide a timetable for a return.However, Fightful reported that the incident at Roadblock was strictly an angle.

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced that there would be having qualifying matches to determine who would participate in a ladder match for the title at Stand & Deliver on April 1. So far, Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolan have qualified for the match. Stark defeated Sol Ruca, while Dolin beat Kiana James.

Perez had a storybook win when she defeated Mandy Rose to win the "NXT" Women's Championship on December 13. Not only did the former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion capture the "NXT" crown, but the 21-year-old star did it in front of her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T.