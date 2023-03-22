Stephanie Vaquer And Zeuxis Become First-Ever Occidente Women's Tag Team Champions

Stephanie Vaquer has recently found herself in the spotlight after bringing forth domestic violence allegations against AAA luchador El Cuatrero. But through it all, Vaquer has remained committed to her work in the ring. Last night, that paid off for her in a big way.

At a CMLL show in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Vaquer and her partner Zeuxis became the inaugural Occidente Women's Tag Team Champions after surviving a one-night eight-team tournament to crown the titleholders. The duo defeated the current Mexican National Women's Tag Team Champions La Jarochita and Lluvia to capture the belts. This is the first championship Vaquer has won in CMLL since joining the promotion in 2019.

Zeuxis and Stephanie Vaquer became the first Occidente Women's Tag Team Champions last night in Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/85lI2oYjuu — luchablog (@luchablog) March 22, 2023

For Zeuxis, it's a return to normalcy for the "Puerto Rican Power," who previously held the Mexican National Women's Championship from January 2015 to February 2017. Zeuxis had previously been one of CMLL's top luchadoras before leaving in 2018. She would go on to compete in WWE's Mae Young Classic, advancing to the second round before losing to IYO SKY. She did not walk away from her experience with a WWE contract and proceeded to wrestle independently until rejoining CMLL this February.

Separate from CMLL's World, National, or Historic Championships, the Occidente Championships are a staple to CMLL's Guadalajara circuit, where the promotion runs a show at Arena Coliseo Guadalajara weekly. As with Mexico City, CMLL has made a point to add more women's titles to Guadalajara, reviving the Ocidente Women's Title back in 2021, which was won by Guadalajara's own La Silueta.