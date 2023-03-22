Dustin Rhodes Is 'Super Proud' Of Brother Cody, Impressed With What He's Done In WWE

Cody Rhodes has said time and time again that he'll be fighting for his family –- especially his late father Dusty Rhodes –- when he steps in the ring next month to try and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The rest of the Rhodes family is rallying around their prodigal son as well.

In a new interview with the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast, AEW star Dustin Rhodes said he looks forward to watching his younger brother take on the champion Roman Reigns next month at wrestling's biggest event.

"I am super proud of him," Dustin said. "I'm so proud of the man he's become. He's become very wise for his age. And he's just –- since AEW and since he went out on his own and you know making a name for himself – he's flourished [in WWE]."

Cody famously left WWE in 2016, jumping to the independent scene and appearing in other top promotions like NJPW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling. That eventually led him to the position of helping start AEW in 2019 with Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. But Rhodes shocked the pro wrestling world a second time last year when he left the company he helped begin and went back to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He would soon after declare his intentions to hold the WWE Championship -– a title that eluded the grasp of his WWE Hall of Fame father.

"That's a lot of pressure to have the weight of the WWE Universe on your shoulders," his brother Dustin said. "But he will become — hopefully if he wins this match — he will become the first Rhodes to win the big one in WWE and that's impressive. I'm super proud and I'm here for it. I can't wait to watch it."