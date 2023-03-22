FITE CEO Mike Weber Still Thinks Endeavor Makes The Most Sense As A WWE Buyer

The potential sale of WWE is the talk of the wrestling world, and FITE TV CEO Mark Weber says that he's been talking to people within the company that claim they've been working to make it "as lean and mean as possible" in the hopes of courting a potential buyer. Weber believes there's one company in particular that would understand the ins and outs of WWE's business: Endeavor, parent company of Ultimate Fighting Championship and Professional Bull Riding, though he bases that on nothing other than his time in the world of media and broadcasting.

"If I was running Endeavor, it would make sense," Weber told POST Wrestling recently, "they already got the UFC deal, they also do [Professional Bull Riding] so they know that business, the television business, and they already have a working relationship with them since they power their WWE Network, which is available around the rest of the world using Endeavor technology." Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel recently downplayed the possibility of the company purchasing WWE, but Weber thinks it could be posturing.

"It's called negotiations," Weber explained. "I'm sure [WWE CEO] Nick [Khan] may have downplayed it also. I wouldn't be shocked if that's the direction it went. That doesn't mean it's going to." According to Weber, whatever happens with WWE will ripple out to the rest of the wrestling world, noting that 2023 and 2024 are also supposed to be big years for AEW. "[AEW are] on a parallel trend here to make changes to their television distribution over the next nine months. It's going to be a very interesting year and guys like me are going to be watching very closely."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "POST Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.