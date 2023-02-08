Tony Khan Has Bold Prediction For Upcoming AEW TV Rights

2023 is an important year for AEW, as they will begin negotiations with Warner Brothers Discovery, and possibly other monolithic media conglomerates, on a new media rights deal. And while many are wondering how much of a raise AEW will get as part of their next TV contract, owner Tony Khan isn't sweating it at all.

In fact, while speaking with Uproxx, Khan delivered a bold prediction regarding the next rights deal AEW makes. "I expect big increases in the rights for the AEW programs and we're on a good pace to make a very lucrative deal for the AEW media rights going forward," Khan said. As for a potential AEW streaming service or deal, which AEW was rumored to be pursuing last week, Khan played it coy, though he does believe the promotion has the content available to be majorly successful on the streaming front.

"We've done 174 episodes of Dynamite, 80 episodes of AEW Rampage, our 17th pay-per-view event will be March 5 in Revolution, so we've done hundreds and hundreds of hours of AEW content in our library," Khan explained. "I also purchased Ring of Honor last year, which is a great promotion with over 20 years of history, thousands of hours of video in their library. So overall, AEW has access to so many great wrestling events, including some events that are widely considered to be some of the best wrestling events of all time. ... I do think there's a lot of demand for the library and it makes a lot of sense for us to try to make that AEW library available to fans all over the world on-demand."