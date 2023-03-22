The Gunns Speak On The Pressures Of Being Second Generation Wrestlers And AEW Tag Team Champions

For many people, following in their family member's footsteps can be difficult. Whether you start attending the same classes with the same teachers as your sibling or entering the same profession as a parent, there tends to be a certain expectation. This is often the case in professional wrestling when kids or grandkids of wrestlers enter the business. And The Gunns are currently dealing with that very issue right now. However, the former "Ass Boys" feel like they have it under control.

In a recent interview with Fightful Select, the AEW Tag Team Champions discussed their experiences as second-generation wrestlers so far. Austin Gunn shared that though "people expect you to be good right away," he began to see himself advancing over his classmates in about six months. With each new milestone came a new level of pressure stemming from his connection to his father, Billy Gunn, which Austin feels is something that he and his brother Colten are handling well.

"We are learning live on TV and I don't think anyone else could handle that pressure," Austin said. "The pressure has become normal."

Colten reiterated his brother's sentiments, feeling like everyone is waiting for them to fail, but they never do. Part of their success can be attributed to their support system of other multi-generational talents in the business such as Brock Anderson and Dominik Mysterio (who the team says is "on fire right now" as part of The Judgment Day in WWE). Colten said that though they're all on their own paths finding their own ways and growing into their own selves, "it's important to have people that know what they're going through."

