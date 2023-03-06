Danhausen Gives The Gunns Back Their Names Following AEW Revolution

Following the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Sunday's AEW Revolution, Danhausen gave the Gunns "their names back." Danhausen is the one who is credited for giving Austin and Colten Gunn their nickname, "A– Boys."

"Tonight the A– Boys were The Gunns," tweeted Danhausen along with a picture of himself with ice on his shoulder.

In the past, the Gunns commented on the nickname and its origins. According to them, it was on a cruise ship and they helped Danhausen with his comedy show. After he called them the A– Boys during the act, everybody in the crowd went "bonkers and wouldn't stop talking about it."

The Gunns retained the AEW World Tag Titles against Danhausen and Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens), and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the pay-per-view. They retained the titles by hitting their finisher, the 3:10 to Yuma to Danhausen. Austin and Colten have been the AEW World Tag Team Champions since the February 8, 2023 episode of 'Dynamite." They defeated Caster and Bowens to become the new champions. They have been feuding with their father Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed for some time now.

Only two titles changed hands tonight at the AEW pay-per-view, one was the AEW World Trios Championship, in which the winners were The House of Black after they defeated The Elite. The other title was the AEW TNT Championship and the new champion was Wardlow. He won the title after defeating his rival Samoa Joe. Results of the 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view are available here.