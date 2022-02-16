Both members of The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) were recent guests on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, they discussed their online rivalry with AEW’s latest signing Danhausen. The tag team and the popular star have gone back and forth a lot on social media over the past few months.

It is from this rivalry with Danhausen that the term “Ass Boys” has been created. This is something that has been popular with fans, who have begun chanting it at them. Austin Gunn revealed how this all began, which started on a cruise where they helped Danhausen.

“We were on a cruise and we decided to help Danhausen, once again with the comedy show. He doesn’t do comedy,” Austin added. “But he was like, ‘I am going to be the host of this thing, who do we need? We need the two most charismatic people in the biz, Colten and Austin Gunn.’ I was like, ‘we will help you.’

“So we get on stage, and sure enough, he goes, ‘where’s Billy ‘term,’’ and I was like, ‘that’s not my dad’s name, he’s the Badass Billy Gunn.’ And he goes, ‘no, it’s Billy Ass and the Ass Boys,’ that’s the only time I’ll say it. Everybody went bonkers the whole show, and ever since then he hasn’t shut up about it. That’s where it took off, on the cruise. One thing from us and it all blew up.”

Colten Gunn then weighed in on the situation. He shared similar sentiments to his brother, admitting that he thinks it is crazy the former Ring Of Honor star is now hired.

“Like you just said, now he has a contract with AEW because of us,” The Gunn Club star added. “Because we were nice enough to help him with that comedy show on the cruise, now he has a contract. It’s crazy.”

