Austin Theory Prophesizes Carmelo Hayes And Trick Williams Coming To WWE Raw

When the topic of the youngest and hottest stars in WWE is discussed, Austin Theory, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams are three names that are bound to come up. It seems as if the three have nothing but respect for one another as while they appeared on a recent edition of "WWE's The Bump", Theory had high praise for the two current "NXT" stars.

"I mean, you know, I'd be a liar if I said I didn't see these guys on 'Monday Night Raw' in the future," Theory said. "I specifically say 'Monday Night Raw' because that is the show. That is where these two belong and that's where they're going to go ...Trick, Melo, you guys know what you're doing. I could sit here and I could give you motivation all day, but you've already got it. You've both already got it."

Theory and Hayes have an oft-forgotten history with one another, as they teamed together in the Limitless Wrestling promotion on a few occasions in 2018 and 2019. Both were members of The Dream Team stable alongside the likes of reigning AEW World Champion MJF, Stokely Hathaway, Faye Jackson, Jonathan Gresham, Mr. Thomas, and Grim. Theory and Hayes are poised for major matches less than two weeks from now, as Hayes will be taking on Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at Stand & Deliver on April 1 while Theory is set to defend his United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

