Booker T Comments On Breakker Vs. Hayes, Bron's Chances On The WWE Main Roster

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes will compete in the main event of the biggest "WWE NXT" show of the year, Stand and Deliver, which takes place on Saturday, April 1, hours before WrestleMania. Hayes and Breakker have been "NXT's" two biggest stars since the launch of "NXT 2.0" in 2021, with this upcoming bout being the first singles contest between them. Due to the high stakes of Breakker's "NXT" Championship being on the line, expectations are quite high.

While on "The Hall of Fame," "NXT" commentator Booker T praised Breakker and Hayes ahead of their match and revealed what he wants to happen on April 1. "Bron Breakker is definitely a guy that is in his own lane as far as, he's going to go out there and do what he do best," Booker said. "Carmelo Hayes, that boy has so much talent and he does it effortlessly ... I'm not going to be pulling for either or, I just want both of those guys to be able to go out there and put on a hell of a show."

If Hayes defeats Breakker for the "NXT" Championship, it would become logical to think Breakker may make his way up to "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" shortly thereafter. Booker discussed how he believes Breakker would fare on the main roster. "That's a tough one," Booker said. "He's got to be 100% ready ... The crowd has kind of turned Bron a little bit and Bron said on NXT, you know, 'You can't worry about the fans.' ... The one thing you've got to worry about is the fans ... You need the fans in order to make it that ultimate, ultimate level."

