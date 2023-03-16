Road Dogg Names Bron Breakker And Zoey Stark As Surefire Hits For WWE Main Roster Promotion

We're just a little over two weeks out from NXT Stand & Deliver where "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will put his title on the line against Carmelo Hayes. Meanwhile, Zoey Stark recently qualified for a Ladder Match to determine the "NXT" Women's Champion that same night. And yet every year during WrestleMania, speculation begins as to which "NXT" stars may be called up to the main roster following the big show. This week on his "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, Brian "Road Dogg" James shouted out both Breakker and Starks as being a cut above the rest.

"I think there's probably six guys and gals down there right now that are going to make it to the main roster," James said when asked if there were any current "NXT" stars destined for the main roster. "And I mean guys and gals you've seen on TV."

However, when the question was narrowed down to those who could go on to become A+ talents, the field shrunk. "I definitely think there is one woman and one man that I think will have no problem doing that," James declared. "And I think that's Bron Breakker and Zoey Stark." He believes Breakker gets better every time he sees him, and that his progress has been remarkable considering he's only been wrestling for two years.

With how each superstar has been presented, it makes for a difficult point to argue against. Breakker is a two-time "NXT" Champion; his current reign dates back to last April. And while Stark hasn't held gold since 2021, she's recently worked Fatal Four-Way matches at live events against Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, potentially signaling that a call-up may be on the horizon.

