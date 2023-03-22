Kota Ibushi Will Face Joey Janela At GCW Spring Break 7

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi is heading to the United States for WrestleMania weekend, and his opponent for Joey Janela's Spring Break 7 is going to be the titular spring breaker himself, Joey Janela. Janela took to Twitter to announce the match against the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent.

"My whole career has been dedicated to being selfless," Janela wrote, "young guys & gals or older that are giving it or gave it all to this business & getting them the respect they deserve! But it's my TIME! I will put on the best performance of career!"

This will mark Janela's first match against Ibushi. Ibushi is set for a busy weekend, as he'll also appear at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, taking on Impact Wrestling's Mike "Speedball" Bailey.

Ibushi recently exited NJPW after an acrimonious falling out between him and the promotion. Ibushi said that NJPW was trying to rush him back from injury before he had proper time to heal, as well as accusing some of the bosses of sexually harassing unnamed parties, which led to an apology from NJPW, as well as the sanctioning of Yusuke Kikuchi, the official whose behavior Ibushi was calling out.

Ibushi was announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport before NJPW officially announced that Ibushi's contract had expired, adding to the chaotic and confusing nature of Ibushi's exit. This year's Spring Break marks Janela's first Spring Break since his exit from AEW last year, when he allowed his contract to expire, noting that he felt he'd been regressing during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.