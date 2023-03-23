Bobby Fish Would Be Interested In ROH Return, Talks Samoa Joe's Influence

Bobby Fish is currently a free agent after a 20-year career with time spent in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, WWE, and AEW. ROH, in particular, is where Fish found tag team success alongside Kyle O'Reilly. The two formed reDRagon, the precursor to Undisputed Era, and became three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions. Seeing as though Fish believes he has a good relationship with AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan, the 46-year-old recently told PWMania that he would be interested in returning to his former stomping grounds.

"Ring of Honor is definitely a place that will always hold some space in my heart and the things that I love about the industry," Fish said. "Ring of Honor would always be someplace that would interest me. I love the fresh coat of paint that it seems to have been given. I love to see guys like Samoa Joe back there doing the things that he's doing. Claudio Castagnoli, doing the things that he's doing."

Fish also shared that he's been a fan of Joe since he burst onto the independent scene. For him personally, he was impressed by Joe's use of martial arts skills. "But here, I saw this big Samoan dude way more athletic than he's supposed to be," Fish recalled. "He had legitimate martial arts skill. I knew that I had legitimate martial arts skill. And I was trying to figure out how it was to fit into my pro wrestling and it's a process." Fish's advice to other wrestlers is to find "the flavor" in their moveset and integrate it into their work to stand out.