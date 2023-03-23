Satnam Singh Has The Most Upside Of Anyone In AEW, According To Jeff Jarrett

Few wrestlers have received the type of hype Satnam Singh has. The 7-foot, 4-inch former NBA player has been "getting real close" to the end of training for his in-ring singles debut, which notably has yet to happen on any AEW program. But plenty of AEW figures have been talking up the Indian-born athlete's potential to become one of the promotion's biggest stars. The latest praise comes from current stablemate Jeff Jarrett, who Singh has paired up with alongside longtime mentor Jay Lethal.

"I've gotten to know Satnam very well as a human, as a person," Jarrett told "AEW Unrestricted." "The potential upside of Satnam Singh, it goes without saying, I've said this multiple times, I believe he has the most upside of any individual on our roster. The reason I say that is the country of India. The name of his documentary on Netflix, 'One in a Billion,' I mean, it is very appropriately titled, he is truly one in a billion and I say that as, yes, he is one of a billion people in India, but you don't find 7-foot-4 super athletic former basketball players."

Jarrett said Singh's "basketball background and his footwork" are two of his highlights in-ring, but that his personality is what shines most. Singh has had one singles match, but it occurred on the non-televised Chris Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. "He's very charismatic, he is bilingual, there is so much upside," Jarrett said. "And I'll just say this: This is what we all are as talent, the opportunity to generate revenue, he is a one in a billion opportunity that I see a lot of great things in his future."