Adam Cole And Britt Baker Explain What Makes AEW All Access A Different Show

AEW is expanding their Wednesday night slate on TBS with the addition of a reality series titled "AEW All Access" starting next week on March 29. The show will follow several top AEW stars including Adam Cole, Britt Baker, The Young Bucks, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo. Ahead of the premiere, Cole and Baker both spoke to Screen Rant about how the show will differ from the likes of "Total Divas" and "Rhodes to the Top."

"I think it combines all of what you just said," Baker said. "But at the same time, it's totally different than what you just said. Because it really is 'All Access.' We had the cameras with us everywhere at work, anything that was related to work, and a little bit at home."

The show's premiere will coincide with Cole's return to the ring after suffering a concussion in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event. For the former "NXT" Champion, "All Access" is living up to its name in regards to his private life.

"For me personally, this is the most private that I've ever gotten when it comes to telling a story of mine on camera," Cole said. "The injuries that I went through were incredibly serious and something that I kept very close to home for a long time. Obviously, Britt knew, and my family knew exactly what was going on, [and] the AEW medical team. But to be able to capture that and show all the ups and the downs and have that all be on camera was really, really interesting, but also a really cool experience for me."

Cole noted that members of his family will make appearances, while Baker added that other AEW stars besides the primary cast members will also make cameos in the background.