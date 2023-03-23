Opponent For Adam Cole's Comeback Match Revealed On AEW Dynamite

Next week's edition of "AEW Dynamite" will be followed by the series premiere of the "AEW: All Access" reality show, and that also means that it marks the in-ring return of Adam Cole after sitting out nine months recovering from a concussion and post-concussion syndrome.

Cole's journey through his recovery from the injury appears to play a significant role in this first season of the reality show, so it's only natural that his first match back is being used as a tie-in with its debut. On Wednesday's "Dynamite," Cole shot an angle to set up the opponent for his return – Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

"I have been the lifeblood that pumps through this company, and you want me to respect you?" Garcia exclaimed after interrupting Cole's promo. "You want me to welcome you back? Where's my warm welcome? I've been doing this, and I've been proving that I'm one of the best pro wres ... sports entertainers on the planet today. And Adam Cole, if that's what I am, then what makes you so special?"

Cole had a stinging and immediate response. "When they ring the freakin' bell. That's what makes me special," said Cole. He then called out the Jericho Appreciation Society as the cause of Garcia's problems before formally accepting the challenge for next week.

The AEW star suffered a concussion towards the end of his last match, a four-way bout for then-champion Jay White's IWGP World Heavyweight title at Forbidden Door on June 26 in Chicago, a match which also included "Hangman" Adam Page and Kazuchika Okada. Dazed from the concussion, Cole, who was about to take Okada's Rainmaker ripcord lariat finisher, collapsed before Okada could hit the move. The finish had to be adjusted on the fly as a result.